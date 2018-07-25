Armed robbers target home of former Felda chairman Isa Samad while guard was asleep

NILAI, Negri Sembilan: Armed robbers broke into the home of Malaysia's former former Felda chairman Mohd Isa Abdul Samad near Nilai in Negri Sembilan on Wednesday (Jul 25).

Three men, believed to be foreigners, escaped with RM14,900 (US$3,700) in cash and valuables. They wore masks and were armed with machetes and knives when they broke into the double-storey house in Nilai Springs Heights at 4.55am, said Negeri Sembilan chief police officer Noor Azam Jamaluddin.

Advertisement

He said three adults and four children were at home during the incident, adding that the robbers likely got in through a rear sliding window. Local media said Isa was not at home at the time.

The intruders tied up two of the adults with telephone wire and covered them with blankets in the living room but they did not disturb the children who were fast asleep, Noor Azam said in a media statement.

He added that a security guard was asleep at the time and the closed-circuit television cameras were not functioning.

The robbers escaped with RM5,700 cash, two gold chains valued at RM3,500, a diamond ring valued at RM1,200, a gold bangle valued at RM1,500 and three watches valued at RM3,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The police have appealed to people with information on the case to assist them in the investigation.



Isa, who is also Negri Sembilan's former chief minister, made headlines last year after he was arrested in an anti-graft probe over the purchase of a London hotel in 2013.

Felda's investment arm allegedly bought the 4-star Park City hotel in upmarket Kensington in 2013 for an inflated price of £60 million (US$77.2 million), almost £20 million above the standard market price. It was later renamed Grand Plaza hotel.

