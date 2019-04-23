Islamic state claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings

CAIRO: Islamic State has claimed responsibility for coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka which killed 321 people and injured about 500 others, the group's AMAQ news agency said on Tuesday (Apr 23).

"Those that carried out the attack that targeted members of the US-led coalition and Christians in Sri Lanka the day before yesterday are Islamic State group fighters," the group said in a statement.



The group did not give evidence for its claim.



An initial probe showed that the attacks were "retaliation for Christchurch," Sri Lanka's minister of defence Ruwan Wijewardene said.



ATTACK ON FOURTH HOTEL FAILED

A pair of brothers carried out two of the suicide blasts, police sources said earlier Tuesday.



The brothers, sons of a wealthy Colombo spice trader, blew themselves up as guests queued for breakfast at the Shangri-La and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the capital, the source told AFP.

An attack on a fourth hotel failed and helped lead police to the militant group now blamed for the assault, they added.

The brothers, whose names have not been revealed, were in their late twenties and operated their own "family cell", an investigation officer said.

But it was not clear what ties they had to the other bombers involved in the devastating attacks against three high-end hotels and three churches.

The pair were key members of the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ) which the government has blamed for the attacks, the official added.