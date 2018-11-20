Former winner of Malaysian Cleo eligible bachelor contest killed while fighting for Islamic State: Report

SINGAPORE: The 2010 winner of Cleo magazine's Most Eligible Bachelor of Malaysia contest died while fighting for the Islamic State militant group in Syria, according to Australian newspaper Herald Sun.

Amir Milson, who is half-Malaysian and half-Australian, reportedly died in 2016 after he stepped onto a landmine while carrying another fighter in Syria.

His death was confirmed by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation in September, the Herald Sun reported.

Milson, who was born in Perth, was a 27-year-old part-time model when he won the Cleo magazine contest and had plans of becoming a television presenter, the report said.

After winning the contest, Milson, whose real name is Amirrudin Hud Rashid Milson, got married and had a son.

He became radicalised in 2014, divorced his wife and then left for Syria, the Herald Sun said.

Milson reportedly posted online an image of him as an armed terrorist in Syria in early 2015.

A friend told the Herald Sun that Milson's radicalisation was a "gradual process".

The friend also described Milson, who studied mass communication at Curtin University, as "handsome, very open, outgoing and extremely friendly".

