Italian ship carrying rescued migrants arrives in Spain

An Italian coast guard ship arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday, carrying migrants rescued by the Aquarius charity-run vessel, which Rome refused to allow to dock a week ago.

The coast guard ship is one of two Italian vessels that took on some of the Aquarius's passengers before escorting it to Spain, at the invitation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

