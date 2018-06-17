Italian ship carrying rescued migrants arrives in Spain

Italian ship carrying rescued migrants arrives in Spain

An Italian coast guard ship arrived in the Spanish port of Valencia on Sunday, carrying migrants rescued by the Aquarius charity-run vessel, which Rome refused to allow to dock a week ago.

Police and Civil Guard staff hold a briefing next to the point of arrival of refugee vessel Aquariu
Police and Civil Guard staff hold a briefing next to the point of arrival of refugee vessel Aquarius and two other Italian ships expected tomorrow at the port of Valencia, Spain, June 16, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

The coast guard ship is one of two Italian vessels that took on some of the Aquarius's passengers before escorting it to Spain, at the invitation of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

