Spike in occupancy rate for Jakarta's COVID-19 wards over the past 2 weeks

JAKARTA: There has been an increase in the occupancy rate of COVID-19 isolation wards and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds over the past two weeks in Jakarta, with more than 65 per cent of them currently in use, said Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

This has sparked concern, as the number of confirmed cases in the capital continues to rise.



In a statement on Thursday night (Aug 13), Mr Baswedan announced that the city government has decided to again extend a partial lockdown in Jakarta, known as the large-scale social restrictions, to control the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown will now be in place until Aug 27.

“Over the past two weeks, there has been an increasing trend in (the occupancy rate of) isolation rooms and ICUs in Jakarta," he said.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan at President Joko Widodo's inauguration ceremony on Oct 20, 2019. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Of the 4,456 isolation beds, 65 per cent are currently occupied. As for ICU rooms, 483 beds have been prepared and 67 per cent are now occupied by COVID-19 confirmed patients, the governor said

The figures have increased within a month, from a range of 40 per cent to 50 per cent in July, he added.

He said that the upward trend must be tackled by the government, together with other stakeholders

“Hospitals, clinics, labs and various other health facilities are not just inanimate building facilities. Inside them are health workers who currently feel a burden ... Let us lessen their burden by jointly implementing health protocols and reminding each other to wear masks, wash hands regularly, and maintain distance. Don't hesitate and be afraid to remind each other," said Mr Baswedan.

Apart from extending Jakarta’s large-scale social restrictions until Aug 27, the city government is also scrapping its weekly Car Free Day event to curb the spread of COVID-19.



As of Friday, there are more than 135,000 infections and about 6,000 deaths nationwide.

Jakarta and East Java province are the epicentres of the outbreak, with about 28,000 cases and more than 26,500 respectively.

For the past few days, Jakarta has consistently recorded more than 450 new cases daily.

