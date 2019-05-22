Indonesia to partially block social media after violence in Jakarta: Minister

JAKARTA: Indonesia will partially block social media to prevent the spread of hoaxes after violence in the capital, Jakarta, following the announcement of official election results, the chief security minister said on Wednesday (May 22).

"To avoid provocations, the spread of fake news through the community, we will limit access to certain features on social media," said Wiranto, who uses one name.

Six people were killed in unrest that gripped parts of Jakarta on Tuesday night after the election commission confirmed that President Joko Widodo won last month's election.

Protest by supporters of Widodo's challenger for the presidency, former general Prabowo Subianto, started peacefully but turned violent in the evening, forcing police to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd.



"As per 9 o'clock this morning, there were 200 people hurt being brought to five hospitals," Governor Anies Baswedan told broadcaster TVOne. "The number of people dead was six."

He said hospitals were conducting post-mortems to determine the cause of the deaths.

Hundreds of protesters were still locked in a tense stand-off with police in central Jakarta on Wednesday after a night of violence. Television footage showed smoke billowing from behind dozens of protesters in streets of the Tanah Abang district, with some throwing firecrackers and tearing down public fences.

News agency Antara reported that a small number of protesters had attempted to storm a nearby police station and were using tables as barricades.

Several office buildings and embassies in downtown Jakarta were closed on Wednesday, as were train stations in the area.

Hundreds of police in riot gear blocked the usually busy Sarinah intersection to hold back a crowd they said was expected to swell further in the afternoon.

"We will keep going with these protests until he (Widodo) falls," said Afi Sikumbang, 58, a Prabowo supporter.

The General Election Commission (KPU) on Tuesday confirmed unofficial counts by private pollsters in the April 17 election, which gave Widodo a 55.5% share of votes against 44.5% Prabowo.

President Widodo won more than 85 million votes of a total of 154 million cast in the world's third-largest democracy, but Prabowo told reporters he believed there had been widespread cheating.

The retired general pledged he would "continue to make legal efforts in line with the constitution to defend the mandate of the people", with his legal director stating the campaign planned to contest the result in the Constitutional Court.