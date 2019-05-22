Indonesia will not tolerate security disruptions, President Jokowi says

JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday (May 22) he will not tolerate anyone disrupting security, the democratic process and the unity of Indonesia, following rioting in the capital Jakarta after official election results were announced.

"We will not give any space for rioters who try to damage our country, the state of unity of the Republic of Indonesia," Jokowi told reporters.

"There is no choice, the military and police will take firm action in accordance with the law."



Demonstrations over the outcome of last month's presidential election gripped central Jakarta after an overnight face-off between police and protesters. Six people were killed and more than 200 injured, according to the city's governor.

Any electoral dispute should be settled in court, the president added.



"I appreciate that Mr Prabowo and Mr Sandi have brought the dispute to the constitutional court," added Jokowi.

"I trust the judges to make judgment based on facts."



Police disperse protesters in Tanah Abang, Jakarta on May 22, 2019 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Photo: Reuters/Antara Foto/Muhammad Adimaja)

The General Election Commission (KPU) on Tuesday confirmed unofficial counts by private pollsters that gave Jokowi a 55.5 per cent share of votes against 44.5 per cent for Prabowo Subianto.

Jokowi won more than 85 million votes of 154 million cast in the world's third-largest democracy, but retired general Prabowo alleged "massive cheating and irregularities".



Separately, Prabowo has asked the authorities and protesters to hold back and avoid any acts of violence.

"We ask that the violence last night, which has damaged the country's reputation, not be repeated," Prabowo told reporters.

"If repeated, we worry that our national unity will be hurt and difficult to amend."