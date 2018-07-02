Jamal Yunos arrested in Indonesia, to be extradited: Malaysia home minister

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Sungai Besar division chief Jamal Yunos, who has been on the run from Malaysian authorities for more than one month, has been captured by Indonesia authorities, said Malaysia Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday (Jul 2).

In a statement, Muhyiddin said Jamal was arrested at 6.15pm by the Indonesian police.

The Malaysian authorities have been contacted to arrange for his extradition, he added.

“I want to thank Indonesia, especially their police force, for their help,” he added.

Jamal, 48, reportedly went missing from the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on May 25 after being charged with causing public nuisance by smashing beer bottles in front of the Selangor government offices in October last year, in protest against a beer festival.

Jamal's lawyer said the alleged disappearance of the Red Shirts leader was a "miscommunication" and an unintentional mistake.

On Jun 23, a video of Jamal emerged in which he said that he would give himself up to the police after “winning the post of UMNO Youth chief” in the party elections.

In the video, he claimed to still be in Malaysia.