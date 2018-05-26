Jamal Yunos' lawyer says disappearance due to miscommunication

KUALA LUMPUR: The lawyer of Jamal Yunos has called the disappearance of the controversial Sungai Besar UMNO division chief from a hospital on Friday a "miscommunication".

Mohd Imran Tamrin said Saturday that it was Jamal's first experience at being charged in a hospital bed and believed that there was an unintentional mistake in running away from detention.



The proceeding on the prosecution of Jamal, 48, who was charged with causing public harm by breaking a liquor bottle using a hammer in front of the exit gate at the State Secretariat Building in Shah Alam, Selangor last year, was conducted at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for back pain.



"I believe there may be a bit of 'miscommunication' and our client thought the bail process had been completed.

"I fear he is in a state of unnecessary pressure or trauma because this situation is something new to him," he said in a statement.

Mohd Imran said he had been taken to the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 5pm yesterday and tried for almost 10 hours to help the police to detect Jamal to complete the process but failed.



Hence, he asked Jamal to contact his lawyer or go to the Ampang Jaya IPD to complete the bail.



"I believe the police will provide the necessary assistance without any arrest," he said, apologising to all parties involved mainly police, courts and hospitals.



Jamal’s disappearance was realised by the Shah Alam Court Assistant Registrar who handled his bail at about 5.30pm.