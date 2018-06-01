Malaysia, Indonesia to launch manhunt for missing UMNO division chief Jamal Yunos

KAJANG, Selangor: Malaysian and Indonesian authorities will launch a joint manhunt to locate Jamal Yunos, a division chief from the United Malays National Organisation, who has been missing since May 25.

He is believed to have fled to Tanjung Balai in the Great Karimun island of Indonesia two days after he was charged at the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, where he had escaped, said a local newspaper.

"I have asked the Inspector-General of Police to track down Jamal and as he is believed to be in Indonesia we will work with the police over there to bring him back," Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told reporters after a Ramadan programme at the Kajang Prison Department mosque on Thursday (May 31). "Whatever offence he has committed, I leave it to the police to take action."

On Wednesday, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Fadzil Ahmat confirmed that an arrest warrant will be filed against the Sungai Besar division chief after he had absconded from completing his bail process to facilitate ongoing investigations and procedures.

In an eight-minute video recording sent to the media, Jamal claimed that there was a concerted plan by certain parties in power to instruct the police to frame him, even though the police had assured him that he only needed to complete his bail documentation.



Jamal had been charged with causing public nuisance by smashing beer bottles in front of the Selangor government offices in October last year, in protest against a beer festival.

He also faces two other charges for trespassing. He was arrested on May 22 in connection with a firearms investigation. Bail was set at RM3,000 for each of the three charges.



On May 25, Jamal was discovered missing from the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital at around 5.30pm when a Shah Alam Court assistant registrar arrived at his ward to process the bail. Jamal was still in police custody at the time and had checked himself into the hospital for back pain.



The public nuisance charge carries a maximum RM400 fine if convicted. The house-trespassing charges, however, carry a maximum three-year jail term and up to RM5,000 fine per conviction.

