Jamal Yunos to give himself up after 'winning' post of UMNO youth chief

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO Sungai Besar Division chief Jamal Md Yunos, who has been missing since May 25, said in a video that emerged on Saturday (Jun 23) he would give himself up to the police after “winning the post of UMNO Youth chief” in the party elections.

The viral video clip is believed to have been recorded on Friday night and directed at the media and UMNO Youth delegates.

“I am healthy and still in the country. Don’t worry, after I win the post of UMNO Youth chief tomorrow, I will go to a police station the next day. I have not run away. They wanted to victimise me, so I fled,” he said in the video clip.

Jamal had reminded UMNO Youth delegates to elect a bold leader.

Meanwhile, Selangor Police chief Mazlan Mansor said to reporters that the police were looking for Jamal in the country and abroad.



“Sooner or later, we will get him wherever he is. A warrant has been issued for his arrest,” he said.

Jamal is one of nine candidates vying for the post of UMNO Youth chief, the others including Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Khairul Azwan Harun.

Jamal, 48, reportedly went missing from the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on May 25.

He faces a charge of causing a public nuisance by breaking beer bottles with a hammer in front of the main gate of the Selangor State Secretariat Building in Shah Alam on Oct 5.