Japan Airlines to give away 50,000 domestic flights to overseas tourists for travel during Olympics

TOKYO: Japan Airlines (JAL) will give away 50,000 domestic return tickets to international visitors in an effort to encourage tourists to "see Japan with fresh eyes" and "discover a new Japanese city".



The Win a Trip with JAL campaign would enable visitors to "experience regional attractions", the airline added in a joint release with the Nomura Research Institute and NRI Digital.

The campaign, which kicks off late February next year, lets passengers fly for free to select local destinations from Haneda Airport in Tokyo, as well as Itami and Kansai airports in Osaka.

Screengrab of the JAL website shows the steps that travellers have to go through to win return tickets. Travellers also have to be overseas members of JAL's Mileage Bank.

Participants must, however, be a JAL Mileage Bank frequent flyer member registered outside of Japan.

Travelling period for the Win a Trip with JAL campaign will be between July and September 2020.

More details will be announced in mid-January.

The campaign is part of a larger tourism push by the Japan Tourism Agency and Japan National Tourism Organization.



By boosting tourist travel to other parts of Japan, it is hoped that the campaign will help ease the shortage of accommodation expected in Tokyo over the Olympics and Paralympics period, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

The Olympics is scheduled to run from Jul 24 to Aug 9, while the Summer Paralympics will run from Aug 25 to Sep 6.

