Japan revises law to ban parents from physically punishing children: Report

TOKYO: Japan passed legislation on Wednesday (Jun 19) to ban parents and guardians from physically punishing children, Japan Today reported, following several fatal cases of abuse carried out under the guise of discipline.

Effective in April next year, there are no penalties for offenders, although the revised law bans parents, foster parents and heads of child welfare centre from physically punishing children.

Under the changes, schools, local education boards and officials of child welfare centers will be obliged to keep case information confidential.

Local child consultation centers and related entities have also been urged to share information swiftly so that support can be provided efficiently even if a child moves to a different area. Coordination with centres dealing with domestic violence is also mandated.

Japan Today added that prefectural governments and child welfare centers have been urged to counsel parents with a history of child abuse.

A separate law has also been amended to give more power to child welfare centers to "intervene" in abuse cases. This involves separating staff members tasked with taking children into protective custody from those dealing with their guardians, Japan Today said.

Japan has seen a string of high-profile abuse deaths in the past two years.

On Feb 7, Kyodo news reported that the number of child abuse victims hit a record high of more than 80,104 in 2018.

In March 2018, five-year-old Yua Funato died weighing only 12kg after continued abuse from her parents. They were charged over the death, which police said was due to pneumonia-induced blood poisoning caused by malnutrition.

In January this year, 10-year-old Mia Kurihara was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Chiba. Her parents were arrested on suspicion of assault after her father reportedly abused her regularly and refused to allow her to go to school.

In both instances, the children were taken into protection, only to be returned to their parents, highlighting shortcomings in Japan's child welfare services and welfare workers' failure to identify and tackle risks that such abused children face.

There is a need to educate parents on different discipline methods that do not resort to violence, Japan Today quoted Kazuhiko Abe, professor of child welfare at Seinan Gakuin University, as saying.

"The state needs to set aside a budget to implement measures," he added.