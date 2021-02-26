Japan cautious on global economy, urges support for poor nations

TOKYO: The global economy warrants caution due to uncertainty over coronavirus vaccinations and variants, though Japan's economy shows signs of recovery with low infections, Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday (Feb 26).

Speaking to reporters after attending a virtual meeting of Group of 20 financial leaders, Aso also urged the major economies to unite in backing low income countries given widening disparities of economic growth and vaccinations.

"To support low income countries, Japan will back a new allocation of SDRs (Special Drawing Rights)," Aso said, referring to the International Monetary Fund's resources.

