Japan confirms third case of Wuhan virus

A passenger (right) who arrived on one of the last flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan walks through a health screening station at Narita airport in Chiba prefecture, outside Tokyo, on Jan 23, 2020, as countries screen for anyone showing symptoms of a killer SARS-like virus. (Photo: AFP/Charly Triballeau) 

TOKYO: Japan has confirmed a third case of infection by China's coronavirus, the health ministry said on Saturday (Jan 25).

The latest case was confirmed in a woman in her 30s who lives in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak. She arrived in Japan on Jan 18, the ministry said.

The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier. More than 1,300 people have been infected globally.

