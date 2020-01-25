Japan confirms third case of Wuhan virus

TOKYO: Japan has confirmed a third case of infection by China's coronavirus, the health ministry said on Saturday (Jan 25).

The latest case was confirmed in a woman in her 30s who lives in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak. She arrived in Japan on Jan 18, the ministry said.



The death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak jumped on Saturday to 41 from 26 a day earlier. More than 1,300 people have been infected globally.

