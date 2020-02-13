Japan confirms its first COVID-19 death: Health minister
TOKYO: Japan on Thursday (Feb 13) confirmed its first COVID-19 death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.
The victim was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference.
"The relationship between the new coronavirus and the death of the person is still unclear," Kato said at a late-night briefing, without adding further details.
"This is the first death of a person who tested positive."
This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.
