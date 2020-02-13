Japan confirms its first COVID-19 death: Health minister

TOKYO: Japan on Thursday (Feb 13) confirmed its first COVID-19 death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The victim was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The relationship between the new coronavirus and the death of the person is still unclear," Kato said at a late-night briefing, without adding further details.



"This is the first death of a person who tested positive."



This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram