Japan confirms its first COVID-19 death: Health minister

Tourists wearing protective masks walk past the Kaminarimon Gate as they visit Sensoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 31, 2020. (Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon)
TOKYO: Japan on Thursday (Feb 13) confirmed its first COVID-19 death, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.

The victim was a woman in her 80s living in Kanagawa prefecture, which borders on Tokyo, Kato told a news conference.

"The relationship between the new coronavirus and the death of the person is still unclear," Kato said at a late-night briefing, without adding further details.

"This is the first death of a person who tested positive."

