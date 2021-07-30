Japan proposes adding four regions to COVID-19 emergency: Minister

TOKYO: Japan's government on Friday (Jul 30) proposed states of emergency in three prefectures near Olympic host city Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, a Cabinet minister said, as COVID-19 cases spike to records around the country.

An existing state of emergency for Tokyo should be extended to Aug 31, economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told a panel of experts, who are expected to sign off on the proposal.

The Japanese capital announced a record 3,865 daily infections on Thursday, up from 3,177 a day earlier.

Daily cases nationwide topped 10,000 for the first time, domestic media reported.

This week's spike prompted the government's top medical adviser to urge a "stronger, clearer" message about the growing risks from the pandemic, including to the increasingly strained medical system.

Japan has avoided the devastating outbreaks suffered by other countries such as India and the United States, but its fifth wave of the pandemic is straining hospitals.

More than 60 per cent of Tokyo hospital beds available for serious COVID-19 cases were filled as of Tuesday, city data showed.

Many Japanese have grown weary of the largely voluntary restrictions and some experts say the decision to go ahead with the Olympics sent a confusing message, posing a greater risk than any direct spread from Olympic participants.

