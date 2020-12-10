Tokyo's daily COVID-19 infections top 600 for first time

TOKYO: The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital topped 600 in a day for the first time on Thursday (Dec 10), while experts warned of the increased burden on hospitals.

Tokyo reported 602 new cases, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810. Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, including 2,465 deaths.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The surge in infections has placed an added burden on Tokyo's hospitals, making it harder for many to treat ordinary patients, said Masataka Inokuchi, who is on the city's virus task force.

“They are not paralysed yet, but the situation is getting very tight,” he said.

Tokyo govenor Yuriko Koike urged residents to avoid non-essential outings, especially senior citizens and their families.

Tokyo has issued a request for drinking places to close early until Dec 17.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram