67 more coronavirus cases on Japan cruise ship

TOKYO: Another 67 people onboard a cruise ship quarantined off Japan's coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the country's health minister said on Saturday (Feb 15).

The new cases, from 217 tests, bring the number of people diagnosed on the Diamond Princess to 285, excluding a quarantine officer who also contracted the illness.

The United States said earlier on Saturday it would send an aircraft to Japan to bring back US passengers on the ship.



There were more than 3,700 people on the ship when it arrived off the Japanese coast, but more than 200 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and taken to local hospitals.

The illness has killed more than 1,500 people and infected at least 66,000 in neighbouring China while spreading to more than two dozen other countries, sparking an unprecedented containment effort.



On Friday, the ship began allowing elderly passengers who test negative for the novel coronavirus to leave a quarantined cruise ship and finish their isolation in government-designated lodging.

