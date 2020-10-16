Japan has decided to release Fukushima contaminated water into sea: Reports

TOKYO: Japan's government has decided to release treated water containing radioactive substances from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the sea, Jiji news agency and other media reported on Friday (Oct 16).

A formal decision is expected to be made within this month, the reports said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tokyo Electric has collected more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water since the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

The water is stored in huge tanks that crowd the site and it says it will run out of storage room by 2022.

There are around a million tonnes of contaminated water stored in tanks at the site of the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, and what to do with it is a major headache for Japan. (Photo: AFP/Kimimasa Mayama)

Advertisement

Advertisement

JF Zengyoren, a nationwide federation of Japan's fisheries cooperatives, last week urged the government not to allow the release of the water, saying it would undo years of work to restore their reputation.

Any release could prompt other countries to reinforce restrictions on imports of Japanese fishery products, reversing a recent trend towards easing, said Hiroshi Kishi, president of JF Zengyoren, in a meeting with government officials.

The fish wholesalers and processors in Fukushima prefecture also "vigorously" opposes the release, the head of the group said last week.

Advertisement

Early this year, a panel of experts advising Japan's government on the disposal of radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima plant, recommended releasing it into the ocean.

Japan's industry ministry has been gathering views on the issue since April.

Kiyoshi Ejima, state minister of economy, trade and industry, said last week the government would take the views of Japan's fish industry representatives into account and make a responsible decision.