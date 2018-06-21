Japan defence minister: US, Japan must keep up guard against North Korea

Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said on Thursday that Japan and the United States needed to keep up their guard against North Korea until the country took steps towards denuclearisation.

"North Korea has yet to show any concrete steps towards denuclearisation," Onodera said in opening remarks ahead of his meeting with U.S. Indo-Pacific military commander Philip Davidson in Tokyo.

U.S. Navy Admiral Davidson was promoted to commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) last month.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly)

Source: Reuters

