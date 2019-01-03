Quake jolts Japan's Kumamoto, no tsunami or reports of damage

TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 hit southern Japan on Thursday (Jan 3) but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, and there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake, which struck at 6.10pm local time (5.10pm Singapore time), was centred in Kumamoto prefecture on the southern island of Kyushu, at a depth of 10km, JMA said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that nuclear power facilities in the region were operating as normal.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

