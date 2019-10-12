Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off Japan's Chiba prefecture

TOKYO: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the east of Tokyo on Saturday (Oct 12) at about 6.22pm local time, according to the country's meteorological agency.

The earthquake at Chiba Prefecture happened as Typhoon Hagibis made landfall on the country's coast. At least one person has been killed in the typhoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The agency added that no tsunami warning has been issued.



The earthquake recorded a 4 on Japan’s quake intensity scale in southern Chiba Prefecture.



Advertisement

Advertisement

More than 3 million people have been advised to evacuate as the powerful Typhoon Hagibis bore down on the Japanese capital on Saturday, bringing with it the heaviest rain and winds in 60 years.



Typhoon Hagibis, which means "speed" in the Philippine language Tagalog threatens to flood low-lying Tokyo as it coincides with high tide.



The storm has already brought record-breaking rainfall in Kanagawa prefecture south of Tokyo with a whopping 700mm of rain over 24 hours.

