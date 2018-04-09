Three injured after quake hits Japan

TOKYO: A quake hit western Japan early on Monday (Apr 9), leaving three people with minor injuries and damaging buildings and roads, local media reported.

The shallow tremor was reported as 6.1-magnitude by the Japan Meteorological Agency, according to Kyodo news agency, although USGS gave its strength as 5.7.

It rocked the west of the main island of Honshu, 96km north of Hiroshima.

Three people sustained minor injuries while about 100 households lost water supplies and 50 households saw their electricity cut, Kyodo reported, adding there was also damage to some buildings and roads.

However, no problems were reported at the nearby Shimane nuclear power station, the agency said.

A Meteorological Agency official warned at a press briefing that the region could experience further jolts over the next week, particularly in the coming two or three days.



Japan sits on the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire" where a large proportion of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

A devastating 9.0-magnitude quake - which struck under the Pacific Ocean on Mar 11, 2011 - and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and took the lives of thousands of people.

