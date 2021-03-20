7.2-magnitude quake off northeast Japan, tsunami advisory issued

TOKYO: Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday (Mar 20), after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster.

The quake hit at 6.09pm local time in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60km, the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

The US Geological Service put the strength of the quake at 7.0-magnitude.

Public broadcaster NHK showed footage from inside its Sendai bureau showing a plaque suspended from the ceiling shaking for about 30 seconds following the tremor. It did not report any items falling from shelves or any immediate damage.

The quake could be felt in Tokyo about 400km south of the epicentre.

NHK warned the public against going anywhere near the shore.

POWER OUTAGES

Part of Japan's northeastern prefecture of Miyagi was hit by power outages following the earthquake, utility Tohoku Electric Power said.

According to NHK, Tohoku Electric Power has halted the Onagawa nuclear plant and is checking for any irregularities.



Tokyo Electric Power said it is checking the condition of the Fukushima Dai-Ichi power station that was wrecked by the massive March 2011 quake, which caused nuclear meltdowns and mass evacuations.



The quake and tsunami advisory come not long after Japan marked 10 years since the catastrophic 9.0-magnitude earthquake of Mar 11, 2011, that triggered a killer tsunami and the Fukushima meltdown.

The so-called triple disaster affected Japan's northeast, including Miyagi.

Last month, the region was also shaken by another strong quake that injured dozens.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.