TOKYO: Japan's meteorological agency issued a tsunami advisory on Saturday (Mar 20), after a strong 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the northeastern coast, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster.

The quake hit at 6.09pm local time in Pacific waters off Miyagi region with a depth of 60km, the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.