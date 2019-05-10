Strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake jolts southern Japan

TOKYO: A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of southern Japan on Friday (May 10), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage due to the quake, which struck at 8.48am local time (7.48am Singapore time).

Advertisement

The quake struck at a shallow depth of 24km and moderate to strong shaking was felt in areas near the epicentre off the coast of Miyazaki, a city in the southwest of Kyushu island, the meteorological agency said.



Kyushu Electric Power said "no abnormalities" were reported at the Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima prefecture.



The meteorological agency issued an emergency warning when the quake hit, prompting public broadcaster NHK to switch to special programming on the situation in the southern Kyushu region, including Miyazaki.

The initial quake was followed by another, of 5.1 magnitude, at 9.07am in the same area, according to the USGS.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where many of the world's earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

On Mar 11, 2011, a devastating 9.0-magnitude quake struck under the Pacific Ocean, and the resulting tsunami caused widespread damage and killed more than 10,000 people.