Japan finance minister Aso says he's not considering resigning

Asia

Japan&apos;s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary
Japan's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso arrives at G-20 plenary during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was not considering resigning over recent scandals involving his ministry, including alleged sexual harassment by a top official and document alterations related to a controversial sale of public land.

Aso was speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Source: Reuters

