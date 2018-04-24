Japan finance minister Aso says he's not considering resigning

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was not considering resigning over recent scandals involving his ministry, including alleged sexual harassment by a top official and document alterations related to a controversial sale of public land.

Aso was speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

