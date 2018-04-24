Japan finance minister Aso says he's not considering resigning
TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was not considering resigning over recent scandals involving his ministry, including alleged sexual harassment by a top official and document alterations related to a controversial sale of public land.
Aso was speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)