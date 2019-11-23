Japan foreign minister says to discuss wartime labour issue with South Korean counterpart

NAGOYA, Japan: Japan's foreign minister said he plans to discuss the contentious issue of wartime labourers on the Korean peninsula at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart on Saturday (Nov 23), a day after Seoul pulled back from the brink an intelligence-sharing deal with Tokyo.

The comments from Toshimitsu Motegi, at a news conference during a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in the central Japanese city of Nagoya, are the latest sign the two Asian nations may be moving to improve ties.

A long-burning historical dispute - particularly about the issue of forced labour on the Korean peninsula during World War Two - has damaged relations between the two US allies.

