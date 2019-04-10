Japan grounds F-35 fleet after jet crashes into Pacific Ocean

TOKYO: Japan’s 12 remaining F-35A fighter jets will be grounded for the time being, defence minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Tuesday (Apr 9), after one such jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean during a training mission.

Iwaya said the aircraft sent an “aborting practice” signal and disappeared from radar.

The fighter jet went missing around 7.30pm on Tuesday. It had lost contact 30 minutes after taking off from Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture with three other aircraft, according to AFP.

It is the first F-35A jet to have crashed.



On Wednesday, search and rescue teams found wreckage from the fighter jet. However, the pilot is still missing.

An official for the Defence Ministry said the pilot had 3,200 hours of flight time, with 60 hours on the F-35.

The aircraft crashed in waters that reach a depth of about 1,500m, making recovery difficult, the official added.

"We'll need to cooperate with the US forces and I believe arrangements are being made for this," Iwaya said, adding the priority was on determining the cause of the accident.

Japan is deploying F-35As, each of which costs more than 10 billion yen (US$90 million), to replace the ageing F-4 fighter jet.

The jet was one of 13 F-35As deployed at the base, according to a defence official. It was less than a year old.

