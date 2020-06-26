Japan has more than 100 new coronavirus cases for first time since May 9: Report

TOKYO: Japan on Friday (Jun 26) recorded more than 100 new coronavirus infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown that had closed bars, cinemas and other public venues, Kyodo News reported.

Japan last week ended a curb on domestic travel, the last of a series of major restrictions imposed during a state of emergency declared in April. There were 54 new infections in Tokyo on Friday, according to public broadcaster NHK.



Japan had previously been lauded for its success in slowing new infections. However, it also faced a shortage of patients to enrol in clinical trials.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization sent out a fresh warning over the dangers of the new coronavirus.

"The pandemic is still accelerating," WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the virtual health forum organised by Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

"We know that the pandemic is much more than a health crisis, it is an economic crisis, a social crisis and in many countries a political crisis.

"Its effects will be felt for decades to come."

