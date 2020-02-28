Japan's Hokkaido prefecture declares state of emergency over COVID-19

TOKYO: Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido declared a state of emergency on Friday (Feb 28) as the number of coronavirus cases rose, asking residents to stay indoors over the weekend.

"Hokkaido has been doing everything it can to contain the virus, but the crisis is deepening," Governor Naomichi Suzuki said at a televised news conference on Friday evening.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram