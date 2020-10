Japan to keep up strategic ties with India, foreign minister says

TOKYO: Japan will retain a strong emphasis on strategic ties with India under the new administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his Indian counterpart on Wednesday (Oct 7).

Motegi met Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar a day after four-way Quad talks among the foreign ministers of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.



At the talks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called for deeper cooperation with Asian allies as a bulwark against China's growing regional influence.

In response to Motegi's remarks, Jaishankar welcomed the chance to review the two nations' "very special partnership", but did not elaborate.