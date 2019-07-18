Several dead, dozens hurt after fire breaks out at Japan's Kyoto Animation studio: Report

TOKYO: Several people have died in a fire at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday (Jul 18) and authorities are investigating a possible arson attack, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the police.

The police did not say how many had died, NHK said.

The broadcaster reported earlier that the fire at the Kyoto Animation studio broke out around 10.30am.

Dozens of people were also hurt, including 10 who suffered severe injuries, local officials said.

The fire was believed to have been started deliberately, local police told AFP.

"A man threw a liquid and set fire to it," a Kyoto prefectural police spokesman said.

At least 38 people were injured in the blaze, which was still burning nearly two hours after it started at the company in the city of Kyoto.

"There are many injuries at the scene," a spokesman for the Kyoto City Fire Department told AFP.

"So far we have 10 serious injuries. I suspect many of those with serious injuries have lost consciousness."



He said the fire department had dispatched 35 fire engines and other fire-fighting vehicles to the site, a building belonging to Kyoto Animation, a company behind several famous television anime series.

