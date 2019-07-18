At least 24 feared dead, dozens injured in suspected arson attack on Japan animation studio

TOKYO: At least 24 people are believed to have died after a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday (Jul 18). Dozens are injured, several of them seriously.

"Twelve people were found in cardio-respiratory arrest in the ground and first floor," a fire department official told AFP, a phrase commonly used in Japan to signify victims have died but their deaths have not yet been officially certified.

The 12 victims were found after the fire department confirmed a first death in the blaze.

Another victim was found on the second floor of the building, while "10 or more people" were found from the second floor to the roof, according to a fire official, bringing the total toll in the blaze so far to at least 24.

The fire appeared to have been started deliberately, police said, but there was no immediate information on a possible motive.

Smoke billows from a three-story building of Kyoto Animation in a fire in Kyoto, western Japan, Thursday, Jul 18, 2019. (Kyodo News via AP)

An aerial view shows firefighters battling the fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid, at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation in Japan. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo)

A man who poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio has been taken into custody, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The fire department said it began receiving calls at around 10.35am about the incident at the studio belonging to Kyoto Animation.

Local media, citing unnamed police officials, said the death toll was likely to rise with several people still inside the building showing no apparent signs of life.

Footage of the blaze showed thick white smoke pouring from windows of the three-storey building. Its facade was charred black on much of one side where the flames had burned out of the windows.

"At least one unidentified person was confirmed dead," a fire department spokesman earlier told AFP, adding that another 35 people were injured, 10 of them seriously.

Thick clouds of smoke are seen billowing up from an animation firm building on fire. (Screengrab: Twitter/@mipyong1)

Smoke billows from a fire at the Kyoto Animation studio in Japan. (Photo: Reuters/Twitter/@DORA0602)

"Rescue operations are continuing, and we are trying to bring out several victims who are trapped inside the three-story building, including ones who may not be able to move by themselves," a second fire department spokesman said.

"We can't immediately determine their condition," he said, adding that the fire was still burning, hours after it was started.

Smoke billows from a fire at the Kyoto Animation studio in Japan. (Photo: Reuters/INSTAGRAM/@XRAY_RAIX)

Map of Japan locating Kyoto where a deadly blaze broke out at an anime studio. (Graphic: AFP)

"LOUD EXPLOSION"

Witnesses described a powerful blaze.

"I heard two loud bangs, they sounded like explosions," a man told NHK. "The fire was raging hard. I saw red flames flaring."

A woman living nearby told Kyodo news agency she had seen at least one injured person outside the building.

"A person with singed hair was lying down and there were bloody footprints," the 59-year-old told the local news outlet.

An animation company building caught fire in Kyoto on Jul 18, 2019. (Photo: AFP / JIJI PRESS)

Firefighters at an animation company which caught fire in Kyoto on Jul 18, 2019. (Photo: AFP / JIJI PRESS)

"Callers reported having heard a loud explosion from the first floor of Kyoto Animation and seeing smoke," a fire department spokesman said.

He said the fire department had dispatched 35 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles to the site.

It was reported that the suspect had poured a gasoline-like substance around the building and said "you die" as he set fire to it.

"A man threw a liquid and set fire to it," a Kyoto prefectural police spokesman said.

There was no immediate statement from the Kyoto Animation, which produced several well-known television anime series, including The Melancholy Of Haruhi Suzumiya and K-ON!

"We are in the process of learning what happened," said a woman who answered the phone at the firm's headquarters in Uji City in the Kyoto region.

"We cannot tell you anything more," she added.

Kyoto Animation has been in operation since 1981, and is known as a producer of high quality animation. These include TV series "The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya" and "K-On!". The studio's series adaptation of the "Tsurune" novel, written by Kotoko Ayano, recently completed airing on public broadcaster NHK.