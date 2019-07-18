About 30 believed dead in suspected arson at Japan animation studio KyoAni

TOKYO: About 30 people were feared dead after a suspected arson attack at an animation studio in the Japanese city of Kyoto on Thursday (Jul 18).

Twenty people were confirmed dead and about 10 more had no vital signs, an official for the Kyoto City Fire Department said, using a traditional term until death has been verified by a doctor.

About 36 people were injured, 10 of whom are in serious condition.

The toll climbed hours after the fire began, with fire department officials saying bodies were being discovered as they searched the ravaged building.



An aerial view shows firefighters battling the fires at the site where a man started a fire after spraying a liquid, at a three-story studio of Kyoto Animation in Japan. (Photo: Reuters/Kyodo)

Firefighters and rescue personnel inside an animation company building after it caught fire in Kyoto on Jul 18, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Jiji Press)

According to local media, around 70 people were believed to have been in the building where Kyoto Animation's studio is located.

The fire department said it began receiving calls at around 10.35am. The blaze appeared to have been started deliberately, police said, but there was no immediate information on a possible motive.



If arson is confirmed, the attack will be among the deadliest criminal acts in decades in Japan, where violent crime is very rare.

A 41-year-old man who poured what appeared to be gasoline around the studio has been taken into custody, said public broadcaster NHK. He reportedly poured a gasoline-like substance around the building and said "you die" as he set fire to it.

The man was injured and was being treated at a hospital, preventing police from questioning him, NHK said.



Thick clouds of smoke are seen billowing up from an animation firm building on fire. (Screengrab: Twitter/@mipyong1)

Smoke billows from a fire at the Kyoto Animation studio in Japan. (Photo: Reuters/Twitter/@DORA0602)

"LOUD EXPLOSION"

Witnesses described a powerful blaze.

Footage of the fire showed thick white smoke pouring from windows of the three-storey building. Its facade was charred black on much of one side where the flames had burned out of the windows.



"I saw people who were totally black or covered in blood, or who had suffered burns all over their body," a 53-year-old woman told the Kyodo news agency.



Smoke billows from a fire at the Kyoto Animation studio in Japan. (Photo: Reuters/INSTAGRAM/@XRAY_RAIX)

Map of Japan locating Kyoto where a deadly blaze broke out at an anime studio. (Graphic: AFP)

"I heard two loud bangs, they sounded like explosions," a man told NHK. "The fire was raging hard. I saw red flames flaring."

A woman living nearby told Kyodo news agency she had seen at least one injured person outside the building.

"A person with singed hair was lying down and there were bloody footprints," the 59-year-old told the local news outlet.



Firefighters at an animation company which caught fire in Kyoto on Jul 18, 2019. (Photo: AFP / JIJI PRESS)

"Callers reported having heard a loud explosion from the first floor of Kyoto Animation and seeing smoke," a fire department spokesman said.

He added 35 fire engines and other firefighting vehicles were deployed to the site.

"TOO APPALLING FOR WORDS"

The incident was "too appalling for" words, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Twitter, as he offered condolences to the victims.



"It's so dreadful that I'm lost for words," he wrote.

"I pray for those who passed away."

Kyoto Animation's president Hideaki Hatta told reporters "there have been emails with death threats". without giving further details.

He said the building gutted by the blaze was "the core of the company".

"It's unbearable that those who have led Japan's animation industry were hurt and lost their lives."

The blaze prompted an outpouring of support from those in Japan's anime industry, one of the country's best known cultural exports.

"No, I don't know what I should be thinking now," tweeted Yutaka Yamamoto, an animation director who once worked at Kyoto Animation.

"Why, why, why?"

An online fundraiser organised by an American anime licensing firm raised over US$170,000 within hours of being set up.

Kyoto Animation has been in operation since 1981, and is known as a producer of high quality animation. These include TV series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya and K-On!.

The studio's series adaptation of the Tsurune novel, written by Kotoko Ayano, recently completed airing on public broadcaster NHK.