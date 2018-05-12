Japan MP under fire for saying single women a state burden

TOKYO: A Japanese lawmaker has come under fire after saying that women should have several children or risk becoming a burden on the state.

Kanji Kato, a 72-year-old MP in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), said newlyweds should raise at least three children.

"We need three or more children from those people to make up for couples who cannot bear a child no matter what they do," he said earlier this week at a party meeting.



When he meets young women who say they don't intend to marry, Kato said his message to them is: “I tell them that if they don’t get married then they won’t be able to have children, and that they’ll end up in a care home paid for with the taxes of other people’s children.”

The minister in charge of women's empowerment on Saturday (May 12) lashed out at his remarks.

"It was a terrible gaffe," Seiko Noda, who is also internal affairs minister and a senior member of the LDP, said in a speech, according to local media.

Giving birth was different to making products, she said, adding: "The number of children won't increase by just making such remarks."

Kato has since retracted his remarks.

Rapidly-greying Japan has one of the world's lowest birth rates and authorities are trying out several policies to encourage people to have more children.

Last year about 941,000 children were born in Japan, the lowest since the national survey started in 1899.

In 2003, former prime minister Yoshiro Mori drew fire for suggesting childless women should be denied welfare payments in old age.

Mori said: "Women who have not had a single child get old after their wonderful free life and then ask for public money (in welfare). That doesn't make sense at all."

In 2007, then-health minister Hakuo Yanagisawa infamously referred to women as "child-bearing machines".