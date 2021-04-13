Japan's Osaka to report more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday: Media
TOKYO: Japan's western region of Osaka is set to report a daily record of more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday (Apr 13), the Yomiuri newspaper said in its online edition.
The virus has hit the prefecture, home to 8.8 million people, hard in recent weeks, prompting authorities to enforce targeted lockdown measures.
Similar curbs were adopted in Tokyo on Monday amid a rebound in the capital region.
READ: Japan places Tokyo under COVID-19 state of 'quasi-emergency'
READ: Japan fears COVID-19 variants are behind possible fourth wave
A highly contagious variant discovered in Britain is driving a fourth wave of cases in western Japan, mostly among younger people, with a record 918 infections on Saturday.
Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura has cancelled Olympic Torch relay runs on public streets.
READ: Japan begins COVID-19 shots for those over 65 as fourth infection wave looms
Last week Japan clamped curbs on Osaka, its neighboring prefecture of Hyogo and Miyagi in the northeast allowing authorities to order shorter operating hours for businesses such as bars and restaurants, impose fines of 200,000 yen (US$1,820) or publish the names of defaulters.
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram