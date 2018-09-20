Japan PM Abe: BOJ, government efforts to hit price goal created more jobs

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the central bank's efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, coupled with government measures to beat deflation, have succeeded in creating more jobs.

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the central bank's efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, coupled with government measures to beat deflation, have succeeded in creating more jobs.

"The biggest goal of our macroeconomic policy has been fulfilled as a result of measures taken by the government and the BOJ to achieve 2 percent inflation," Abe told a news conference.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)