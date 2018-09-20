Japan PM Abe: BOJ, government efforts to hit price goal created more jobs

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday the central bank's efforts to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, coupled with government measures to beat deflation, have succeeded in creating more jobs.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks after winning the leadership vote at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

"The biggest goal of our macroeconomic policy has been fulfilled as a result of measures taken by the government and the BOJ to achieve 2 percent inflation," Abe told a news conference.

