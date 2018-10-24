Japan PM Abe 'relieved' at hostage's release but wants to confirm identity

Japan PM Abe 'relieved' at hostage's release but wants to confirm identity

FILE PHOTO: Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who is seen in this photo sent by e-mail to a Kyodo
Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda, who is seen in this photo sent by e-mail to a Kyodo News photographer. (Photo: Reuters)
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday (Oct 24) that he was "relieved" that a Japanese hostage believed to have been captured in Syria three years ago had been released, but added that the government still needed to confirm the man's identity.

Late on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Tokyo had received information that a man believed to be Jumpei Yasuda, a freelance journalist, had been released. He said the government had notified Yasuda's wife, but still needed to confirm his identity.

Speaking to reporters, Abe also thanked Qatar and Turkey for their cooperation in the hostage's release.

Source: Reuters/zl

