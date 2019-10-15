Japan PM says disaster shelters should welcome all, including homeless

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday (Oct 14) that evacuation centers should welcome all disaster victims, after two homeless people had been refused entry at the weekend in Tokyo as the capital braced for Typhoon Hagibis.

"Evacuation centers should let anyone in who has come to evacuate," Abe said in parliament.

"We will look into the facts and take appropriate measures."

Staff at an evacuation center in Tokyo's Taito ward turned two homeless people away on Saturday because they did not have an address, a ward official told Reuters.

A family rest at an evacuation shelter in Nagano after Typhoon Hagibis crashed into Japan, unleashing high winds and torrential rain across 36 of the country's 47 prefectures, and triggering landslides and catastrophic flooding. (Kazuhiro NOGI/AFP)

The staff told them that the shelter was only meant for ward residents.

"We will consider how to support people without an address in these situations by looking at other local authorities' cases and by taking in various views," Taito ward spokesman Shunsuke Tabata said.

Nearly 70 people have been killed in Japan by Typhoon Hagibis, national broadcaster NHK said on Tuesday, as the search for survivors continued for a third day.

The broadcaster said 15 people were still missing after the deadly storm, which slammed into Tokyo and surrounding areas Saturday night as one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the area in decades.

