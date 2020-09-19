Japan's new PM Suga to meet with Pompeo in October: NHK

FILE PHOTO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and Japan's Yoshihide Suga, right, shake hands at Prime Minister's office in Tokyo, Japan on October 6, 2018. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Tokyo early next month, the first high-level meeting between the two allies since Suga became leader this week, public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday (Sep 19).

Pompeo is expected to visit the Japanese capital for talks with foreign ministers from Japan, Australia and India, NHK said. They are expected to discuss cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic and what they call a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Suga is expected to speak with US President Donald Trump by phone on Sunday, Japanese media said on Friday.

Source: Reuters

