Japanese museum exhibition tries to clean up poop's image

TOKYO: A museum in Japan is trying to change people's negative impression of faeces with what it calls the world's first exhibition of cute and colourful poop.

At the Unko (poop in Japanese) Museum in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, visitors each get a pastel-coloured poop figurine. They can take quirky photos with unko art pieces, and shout "unko" in front of a microphone and see how big of a poop image they can generate on-screen.



A poop figurine coming out of a "toilet" at the Unko Museum in Yokohama. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors take photos at the Unko Museum in Yokohama. (Image: Reuters)

About 1,000 people have visited the museum every day, said Ayami Tashiro, a spokeswoman for Akatsuki Inc, the company that organised the show.



"Generally, poop has a negative impression as dirty and stinky," said Tashiro.

"By providing visitors with experiences where they see poop as fun, cute and something they want to talk to other people, we thought we can offer entertainment that no one has experienced before."



Poop-shaped sweets at the Unko Museum in Yokohama. (Image: Reuters)

Visitors can buy poop-shaped trinkets with a wall for them to draw their own poop.

"Poop had negative impression to me, but these cute images have changed turned into a good impression," Aya Kumazawa, one of the visitors said.

No real poop was used to create the pop art exhibit, the organiser said.

The four-month show runs until July, with adult visitors charged 1,600 yen (US$14.28). Children, who are also encouraged to visit, pay 900 yen.