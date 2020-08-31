Japan's ruling LDP to hold leadership vote on Sep 14 to pick Abe successor: Media
TOKYO: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Sep 14 to select a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji news agency reported on Monday (Aug 31).
Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election.
READ: Who could lead Japan after Shinzo Abe?
The LDP president is virtually guaranteed of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.