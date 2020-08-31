Japan's ruling LDP to hold leadership vote on Sep 14 to pick Abe successor: Media

TOKYO: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Sep 14 to select a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji news agency reported on Monday (Aug 31).

Abe, Japan's longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election.

The LDP president is virtually guaranteed of being prime minister because of the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.