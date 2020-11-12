Japan reports record daily COVID-19 cases: Report

TOKYO: Japan reported a record high of 1,634 new coronavirus infections on Thursday (Nov 12), broadcaster NHK said.

The previous record high occurred on Aug 7, according to NHK.

Japan is shifting toward easing restrictions to boost the economy hit by the pandemic, such as promoting domestic travel, and preparing for next year's postponed Tokyo Olympics.

However, the Japan Medical Association warned on Wednesday of a third wave of coronavirus infections in the country, seeing the cases rising since last month.

