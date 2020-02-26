Japan reports second COVID-19 death, PM urges two-week curbs on sports events

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday (Feb 26) called for sports and cultural events to be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks as the country battles to stem coronavirus contagion amid mounting concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled.

As of mid-afternoon on Wednesday, Japan had close to 170 cases of infections from the flu-like coronavirus, separate from 691 reported from a cruise ship that was quarantined of Tokyo earlier this month.

The northern island of Hokkaido, the region most affected outside Tokyo with 38 cases, reported another fatality related to the virus, bringing the total in Japan to six, including four from the cruise liner.

Governor Naomichi Suzuki said an elderly person in the city of Hakodate died on Tuesday and checks after the death confirmed coronavirus infection.



Dozens of passengers allowed off the ship have also developed symptoms including fever and will be asked to take tests for the virus, Japan's health minister said Wednesday.



The government has contacted 813 former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship and found "45 people had certain symptoms", Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament.

"We asked all of them (who have symptoms) to see a doctor and to take tests."

Around 970 people were allowed off the boat last week after testing negative for the virus, but several have subsequently been diagnosed with the illness.



CALL TO WORK FROM HOME

Abe's call came after a Tokyo baseball team said it would play games in an empty stadium this weekend, while two businesses in central Tokyo reported confirmed cases of infection a day after the government had urged companies to encourage staff to work from home or stagger commutes.

"Taking into account that the next one to two weeks are extremely important in stopping the spread of infection, the government considers there to be a large risk of transmission at sports, cultural events and large gatherings of people," Abe said in parliament.

Hokkaido will seek to close public elementary and junior high schools for a few days starting from Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

In Tokyo meanwhile, the regional education board said public high schools may start classes late to spare students travelling on packed commuter trains.



The government has repeatedly said that the coming weeks will be critical in limiting the spread of the virus in Japan.

But its measures have been largely advisory, including recommending that people work from home or commute off-peak.

The new coronavirus is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year and has spread rapidly, infecting about 80,000 people globally and killing more than 2,700, the vast majority in mainland China.

Japan's government has shifted strategy in fighting the contagion, seeking to slow its expansion and minimise the number of deaths rather than stopping it completely, now seen as impossible.



The outbreak has raised fears that the Olympic Games to be hosted in Tokyo this summer could be cancelled, a possibility government officials and organisers have rejected.

"We have never discussed cancelling the Games," the organisers said in a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday.

"Preparations for the Games are continuing as planned."



