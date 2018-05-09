Japan's Abe eyes fresh start for China ties, plans visit this year

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday said he wanted to mark a fresh start for ties with China and planned a visit to the country this year.

"I want to raise Japan-China relations to a new level," Abe said ahead of a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Li referred to an improvement in relations between the two nations, saying, "Blue skies are appearing."

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)