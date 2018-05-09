Japan's Abe eyes fresh start for China ties, plans visit this year

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday said he wanted to mark a fresh start for ties with China and planned a visit to the country this year.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their bilateral talks at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool

"I want to raise Japan-China relations to a new level," Abe said ahead of a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Li referred to an improvement in relations between the two nations, saying, "Blue skies are appearing."

