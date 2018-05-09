Japan's Abe eyes fresh start for China ties, plans visit this year
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday said he wanted to mark a fresh start for ties with China and planned a visit to the country this year.
"I want to raise Japan-China relations to a new level," Abe said ahead of a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.
Li referred to an improvement in relations between the two nations, saying, "Blue skies are appearing."
