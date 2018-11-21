Japan's Abe says South Korea risks ties by shutting down 'comfort women' fund

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday South Korea risked damaging ties by shutting down a fund meant to settle compensation for South Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War Two.

FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits a memorial to the Imperial Japanese Navy's I-124 submarine, which was sunk off the Northern Territory capital city of Darwin, in Australia, November 17, 2018. REUTERS/Glenn Campbell

"If international pledges are broken then forging ties between countries becomes impossible and as a member of the international community we urge South Korea to act responsibly," Abe told reporters at his residence in Tokyo.

Under a 2015 agreement, Tokyo apologised to the victims, who are referred to as "comfort women" in Japan and provided a 1 billion yen (US$8.86 million) fund to help them. Abe's government hoped the pact would settle an issue that has hobbled ties with South Korea for decades.

